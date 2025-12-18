Versailles Borough police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

VERSAILLES, Pa. — The Versailles Borough Police Department is searching for a missing boy.

Dominic O’Neill, 12, was last seen on Wednesday. He was last seen on Chestnut Street in Versailles around 5 p.m., but his last known location was around 10 p.m. near Sixth and Huey Streets.

He is described as approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 112 pounds. He was last wearing black sweatpants, a tan hoodie that says Dublin, Ireland with black slipper Uggs and a pair of white fuzzy gloves.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Versailles Borough Police at 412-751-2218.

