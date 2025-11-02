Veteran, civilian volunteers distribute food in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH — A veteran service and volunteer organization put on a special project to commemorate the upcoming Veterans Day holiday.

The Mission Continues, in partnership with the Travis Manion Foundation, held a food packing and distribution event on Saturday at the Spartan Community Center in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

The event provided fresh food, pet food and free books to those in need, along with a coupon for a free turkey.

Participating in Saturday’s event was the Rev. Sally Jo Snyder, interim pastor of the Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community. She reflected on what it means to help the less fortunate.

“They’ve all been saying — this is the most powerful word I’ve heard from many: ‘We’re an afterthought, and we’ve contributed to this country. We still contribute, and no one seems to think of us or see us,’" Snyder said.

