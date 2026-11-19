Viatris Inc.⁠ on Tuesday announced the completion of its acquisition of pain medication developer Pacira BioSciences Inc. in a deal valued at $1.65 billion.

The Canonsburg-based Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) announced in October it would acquire Pacira (Nasdaq: PCRX), which is based in California and develops nonopioid pain treatments.

“Today marks an important milestone in the execution of our strategy to strengthen our U.S. innovative medicines business,” said CEO Scott A. Smith. “With Pacira now part of Viatris, we are bringing together complementary portfolios, capabilities and expertise to establish a leadership position in non-opioid pain management. We are excited to welcome our new Pacira colleagues as we create new opportunities to make a meaningful difference for patients and accelerate our path to sustained revenue and earnings growth.”

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