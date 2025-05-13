Video shows man tearing apart AC units at local business, stealing materials

PITTSBURGH — A man was caught on camera literally tearing apart AC units in the back of a local business Tuesday morning and taking off with the materials he wanted.

This happened just outside of Angelea Kuruc’s bridal boutique, Blanc de Blanc on Brownsville Road in Carrick. She said she got an early morning phone call from an employee.

“It is hard and to wake up to an employee calling, telling me someone is in the back, literally taking apart our property is just ridiculous,” Kuruc said.

