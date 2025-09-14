Vigil held in Uniontown to promote unity, ‘stop the hate’

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A show of unity was made Saturday in Fayette County, as the Democratic Women of Fayette County hosted a vigil in Uniontown.

Organizers say they’re usually out protesting the current administration, but in the wake of the previous week, they felt it was appropriate to come together.

Days before, conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated during an event at a Utah college campus.

Kirk’s accused killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, did not like Kirk or his viewpoints, according to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

At the vigil in Uniontown, everyone was invited, no matter the political party, in an effort to “stop the hate.”

“You shouldn’t have hate in this country,” said Fayette County Democratic Party Chairman George Rattay. “And the only way we’re going to get anything accomplished, we gotta reach out to our neighbors, reach out to our local legislators, because we can’t continue the way that we’re going.

They say the best way to move forward is with open dialogue and not hate-fueled screaming matches.

