Vintage Pittsburgh retro fair returning to Heinz History Center

PITTSBURGH — Heads up, retro fans! The Vintage Pittsburgh is returning for its 12th year.

Presented in partnership with Neighborhood Flea, the fair will take place Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Senator John Heinz History Center.

Attendees can visit more than 50 local vendors offering clothing, accessories, home décor, vinyl records and more. Several food vendors will be stationed at the venue.

Access to the fair is included with regular admission to the history center: $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens, $11 for students with a valid ID and free for members. Kids aged 17 and under can enter for free through the Kamin “Free for Kids” Initiative.

Click here for a list of vendors or to purchase tickets.

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