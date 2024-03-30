Violence prevention leaders hold Easter-themed event for kids in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh safety organization held a special Easter-themed event to help reduce violence in the city.

Kids and local activists gathered at the Youth Places on W. Commons.

REACH, a public safety organization, ran the event.

The event featured a bike giveaway, dance teams, an Easter egg hunt and music.

“We’re trying to bring different things to our side of town. We need rec centers, different things like that, for our kids to do and get our kids off the street. We want our kids to grow up,” said Violence Prevention Coordinator Darrick Currington.

Organizers say giving kids fun and safe activities, like the one held this weekend, is the key to keeping them out of trouble.

He also called on city officials to provide help to create similar events in the future.

“We’re missing help,” Currington said. “We could be a lot stronger. It takes a community. Like we’re bringing our community together but we need help. We’re just nine to five workers.”

Currington said organizers paid for the event out of their own pockets. He hopes similar events can continue to bring positivity to the community and a sense of togetherness.

