Viral video shows woman punched by man multiple times at Star Lake Pavilion; DA investigating

A woman was punched by a man multiple times at a concert at Star Lake Pavilion.
A woman was punched by a man multiple times at a concert at Star Lake Pavilion.

The victim said she has broken ribs, a fractured jaw and a concussion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

