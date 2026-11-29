Visit Lawrence County has unveiled four driving loops featuring 29 stops for its Neighborhood Holiday Lights Driving Tour.

The tour highlights holiday light displays created by participating homeowners and businesses throughout local neighborhoods. Maps for each loop are available online.

Organizers have also added optional stops along the routes, including ice skating at Hess Ice Rink or visiting downtown New Castle. Another featured stop is the Holly Jolly Stroll at Nova Destinations, which is free to walk through and offers optional alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink pairings for purchase.

Ginny Jacob Colella, the executive director of Visit Lawrence County, credited community participation with making the self-guided event possible.

“We all remember the excitement of driving around with a hot chocolate in hand looking at homes this time of year,” Colella said. “We couldn’t have done this without the support of our home and business owners. This is what community is all about. We are wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday season!”

Submissions remain open through December for local homeowners and businesses wishing to add their properties to the driving loops on the Visit Lawrence County website.

The self-guided tour runs through Dec. 31.

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