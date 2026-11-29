BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Some Bethel Park households and businesses may not have water.

A Pennsylvania American Water alert indicates a water main broke before 4 a.m., impacting customers on at least Sugar Camp Road and Church Hill Road.

Anyone living near the break may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no water.

The alert currently estimates repairs will be complete by 10 p.m.

The water company is also investigating a possible service issue for a large swath of Washington County, including Eighty Four, Finleyville, Canonsburg and New Eagle.

Channel 11 contacted a Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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