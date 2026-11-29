LEETSDALE, Pa. — A crash involving a tow truck temporarily disrupted rail traffic in Leetsdale on Saturday night.

Quaker Valley Fire District Chief Ryan Buttermore tells Channel 11 the crash around 9:30 p.m. on Ohio River Boulevard involved a rollback tow truck and an unoccupied disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

The tow truck went off the roadway and onto the tracks, causing an immediate shutdown of rail traffic.

Heavy-duty tow companies were on scene for hours removing the truck from the tracks.

No one was hurt in the crash.

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