Visually-impaired man robbed at downtown Pittsburgh T station

PITTSBURGH — The Steel Plaza T Station, one of the busiest transit hubs in the city, was the scene of a crime on Wednesday around 4 p.m. Port Authority officials said a 52-year-old man from Dormont was robbed in an elevator.

The victim told police that he uses a cane for mobility and is visually impaired but not completely blind. So he was able to see a man in a yellow vest who offered to assist him with the elevator so he didn’t have to take the stairs. The victim said when he got into the elevator with the man, he was asked if he had any money. When he said no, the man took the victim’s suspect wallet out of his pants, removed $2, threw his wallet back at the victim and ran away.

“We’re in Downtown Pittsburgh, so I’m not surprised, but I’m honestly more upset about the circumstances than anything,” said Kevin Lindner, who works downtown.

Channel 11 spoke with people who work downtown, who said while they generally feel safe while walking to work, they’ve learned to be aware of their surroundings.

“You gotta keep your head on a swivel anywhere you are. It could get randomly dangerous, so you definitely have to be careful at all times,” Lindner said.

If you have any information about a possible suspect, call Port Authority Police.

