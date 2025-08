Vitalant announces locations, dates of August blood drives in Allegheny County

Vitalant is asking people to spare an hour to give blood during August.

The nonprofit organization aims to maintain a readily available blood supply as summer activities and back-to-school preparations ramp up.

Donors who participate between August 1 and August 28 and opt into Vitalant Donor Rewards will receive a $10 gift card and be entered into the Summer Gas Giveaway for a chance to win one of three $10,000 gift cards.

Vitalant has organized numerous blood drives across Pittsburgh throughout August.

The locations and dates of those drives are:

Allison Park

Friday, Aug. 8

Parkwood United Presbyterian Church - Fellowship Hall

4289 Mt. Royal Blvd.

1:30 PM - 7 PM

Bridgeville

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Corpus Christi Parish - Holy Child Gym

212 Station St.

12 PM - 6 PM

Friday, Aug. 29

Pittsburgh Pirates Blood Drives - South Fayette Township, Lafayette Room

323 Hickory Grade Rd.

12 PM - 6 PM

Crafton

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Rosedale Technical College

215 Beecham Dr.

8:30 AM - 1 PM

Dormont

Friday, Aug. 22

Dormont Recreation Center

1801 Dormont Ave.

12:30 PM - 5:30 PM

East Liberty

Thursday, Aug. 7

Bakery Square Office Complex

6501 Living Pl.

8:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Glenshaw

Sunday, Aug. 17

St Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church - Newmeyer Social Hall

2001 Mt Royal Blvd.

8 AM - 2 PM

Jefferson Hills

Thursday, Aug. 7

AHN Jefferson Hospital - James Bibro Pavillion, Jefferson Room

565 Coal Valley Rd.

10 AM - 3 PM

Monroeville

Tuesday, Aug. 19

AHN Forbes Hospital - Learning Center

2570 Haymaker Rd.

7 AM - 12:30 PM

Wednesday, Aug. 20

PPG Industries - Chemical Group Technology Center

440 College Park Dr.

8:30 AM - 1 PM

Thursday, Aug. 28

Pittsburgh Pirates Blood Drives - Courtyard By Marriott, Meeting Room AB

3962 William Penn Hwy.

12 PM - 6 PM

Oakdale

Thursday, Aug. 28

Masonic Lodge #669

104 Seminary Rd.

12:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Oakmont

Saturday, Aug. 9

Redeemer Lutheran Church - Fellowship Hall

1261 Pennsylvania Ave.

10 AM – 3:30 PM

Pittsburgh

Monday, Aug. 4

Baldwin Community United Methodist Church - Wesley Hall

5001 Baptist Rd.

1:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Thomas E. Starzl Biomedical Science Tower - S100

200 Lothrop St.

7:30 AM - 12 PM

Wednesday, Aug. 6

AHN West Penn Hospital

4800 Friendship Ave.

8:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Wednesday, Aug. 6

UPMC-Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing - Class Rooms F and G

5900 Baum Blvd.

10 AM - 3 PM

Thursday, Aug. 7

West View Banquet Hall

398 Perry Hwy.

12:30 PM - 6 PM

Friday, Aug. 8

UPMC Shadyside - Room 201A

Centre Ave.

7:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Monday, Aug. 11

Humane Animal Rescue Pittsburgh

6926 Hamilton Ave.

10:30 AM - 3:15 PM

Tuesday, Aug. 12

UPMC Passavant Hospital - Assembly Hall

9100 Babcock Blvd.

7 AM - 11:30 AM

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Nova Place - Alloy 26

100 South Commons

9 AM - 2 PM

Friday, Aug. 15

Senator Brewster and Representative Pisciottano - Whitehall Public Library, Community Room

100 Borough Park Dr.

12 PM - 5:30 PM

Tuesday, Aug. 19

UPMC Presbyterian Bio Tower

200 Lothrop St.

7:30 AM - 12 PM

Wednesday, Aug. 20

Baldwin Borough Police Department – Auditorium

3344 Churchview Ave.

12:30 PM - 6 PM

Thursday, Aug. 21

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium - Zoo Education Complex, Lecture Hall

1 Wild Pl.

9:30 AM - 3:30 PM

Friday, Aug. 22

UPMC CLB & CHP - First Floor Conference Room

3477 Euler Way

11 AM - 4:30 PM

Tuesday, Aug. 26

Pittsburgh Pirates Blood Drives - PNC Park at North Shore

115 Federal St.

10:30 AM - 6 PM

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Pittsburgh Pirates Blood Drives - PNC Park at North Shore

115 Federal St.

10:30 AM - 6 PM

Thursday, Aug. 28

Franklin Park Municipal Building - Public Meeting Room

2344 W Ingomar Rd.

1:30 PM - 7 PM

Friday, Aug. 29

Pittsburgh Pirates Blood Drives - The Block Northway Atrium Area

8013 McKnight Rd.

12 PM - 6 PM

Friday, Aug. 29

Pittsburgh Pirates Blood Drives - Mall at Robinson, Grand Court

100 Robinson Centre Dr.

12 PM - 6 PM

Saturday, Aug. 30

St Clair Health - Dunlap Conference Center

1000 Bower Hill Rd.

9 AM - 1:30 PM

Sunday, Aug. 31

Jewish Community Center - Henry Kaufmann Building

3471 5th Ave.

9 AM - 1:30 PM

Sunday, Aug. 31

Jewish Community Center - Robinson Building, Gym

5738 Darlington Rd.

9 AM - 3 PM

Sewickley

Thursday, Aug. 21

YMCA - Large Gym

625 Blackburn Rd.

10 AM - 2 PM

Friday, Aug. 22

Sewickley Ridge HOA - Great Room

150 Freedom Ln.

10 AM - 3:30 PM

South Park

Friday, Aug. 8

Peters Creek Baptist Church

6300 Library Rd.

1 PM - 6 PM

Friday, Aug. 15

South Park Community Center

2675 Brownsville Rd.

1 PM - 6 PM

Squirrel Hill

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Shaare Torah Congregation - Social Hall

2319 Murray Ave.

12 PM - 5 PM

Sunday, Aug. 24

Congregation Beth Shalom - Ballroom

5915 Beacon St.

9 AM - 2 PM

West Mifflin

Monday, Aug. 25

Pittsburgh Pirates Blood Drives - Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Main Conference Room

3122 Lebanon Church

12 PM - 6 PM

Click here to learn if you are eligible to give blood or to register for a drive.

