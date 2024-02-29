‘Voice of the Steelers’ Bill Hillgrove retiring

PITTSBURGH — “Voice of the Steelers” Bill Hillgrove is retiring from the Steelers Radio Network.

Hillgrove, who has handled play-by-play duties for the last 30 seasons, will continue his role with the University of Pittsburgh.

Art Rooney II released the following statement:

“Bill Hillgrove’s contributions to both the Steelers Radio Network and the Steelers organization have spanned nearly three decades that included him serving as our play-by-play announcer for four Super Bowl appearances and countless other memorable games during his tenure. He has played a major role in broadcasting to our amazing fans on our radio network, but he also found time to be part of so many special events since he began working alongside the great Myron Cope on the airwaves in 1994. Bill will truly be missed by Steelers Nation, but we are excited for him and his family to enjoy his retirement.”

Hillgrove was picked by Steelers owner Dan Rooney in 1994 to replace retiring Jack Fleming. He has been the lead man for over 460 regular-season games, 35 playoff games and four Super Bowls.

Born and raised in western Pennsylvania, Hillgrove is a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Duquesne University.

