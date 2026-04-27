Volunteers gather at Westmoreland County church to fight world hunger by packing meals

NEW STANTON, Pa. — People in a Westmoreland County community are doing their part to fight world hunger.

Volunteers from Living Evidence Church in New Stanton gathered on Sunday to pack meals for people facing hunger around the world.

Their goal was to pack around 50,000. Church officials said over the years they have packed more than 200,000.

They also enjoy doing it.

“We love to do this because it’s a great way to get our church body together and serve to make a difference in the world,” volunteer Katie King said.

King said that, in the past, the meals were distributed through the Rise Against Hunger nonprofit and have mainly gone to the Philippines.

Around 100 people participated in the work.

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