Pirates drop finale; Brewers’ Harrison dominates

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Carmen Mlodzinski was rolling through three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth after a costly catcher’s interference in a 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 4th, : The Brewers (14-13) took their first lead of the series and poured it on against Pirates starter Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2). Gary Sánchez drove in a run on a groundout, David Hamilton plated another run with a double to right-center. Later in the inning, Brandon Lockridge singled home two more.

Key Moments

Carmen Mlodzinski got two outs in the fourth and was ahead 1-2 against Sal Frelick but a catcher’s interference charged to Joey Bart extended the inning and the Brewers capitalized with four more runs.

The Pirates (16-12) loaded the bases with two outs against Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby in the top of the eighth but Bryan Reynolds grounded out to second for the third out.

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