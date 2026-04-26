Chilly temperatures overnight, followed by sunny start to Monday

PITTSBURGH — It will be pleasant this evening, but it will turn cool once the sun goes down. Clear and chilly tonight, lows once again will drop to the 40s.

It will be bright, but cool at the start of the morning, so don’t forget your jacket and sunglasses on the way out the door.

Sunny skies will mix with some clouds in the afternoon as temperatures turn warmer through the day; highs will jump to the 70s.

Cloudy with increasing winds Monday evening through the overnight, wind gusts could reach up to 25-30 mph, and higher gusts are possible with downsloping winds off the ridges.

Scattered rain showers are expected by the morning commute on Tuesday with the chance for some thunder. Highs will be around 70 degrees in the afternoon with a few showers or storms that could develop again later in the day.

Rain is expected throughout the day on Wednesday with some thunder. Behind this system comes much cooler air for the end of the work week; highs will only make it to the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s into the start of the next weekend.

Make sure you get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group