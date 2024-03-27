Volunteers needed for Tree Adoption event in Munhall

Volunteers are needed for a Tree Adoption event in Munhall.

The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Rivers of Steel Pump House & Water Tower, 880 E. Waterfront Drive.

Tree Adoption events allow residents across Allegheny County to adopt trees at no cost, to plant and care for on private property in their community. Residents receive trees, tree protection, educational materials and more.

Volunteers will help unload the vehicles, set up, work the event and clean up.

Tree Pittsburgh will provide all the equipment needed. The event is rain or shine, heat or cold. Volunteers must be able to attend the entire event, including a demonstration before the event begins. Heavy lifting and standing for a few hours is required.

