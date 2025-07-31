VOTE: Mister Rogers stamp in the running for USPS Stamp Encore Contest

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s favorite neighbor, Mister Rogers, is in the running for the United States Postal Service’s Stamp Encore Contest.

USPS is inviting the public to vote for a stamp pane from the past to be reprinted as part of its 250th anniversary celebration.

The contest features 25 stamp panes selected from some of the Postal Service’s bestselling and most popular in recent years.

Voting is open until Sept. 30, and participants can cast their votes online at stampsforever.com/vote or by mailing in a printed ballot. You can vote as many times as you want.

The Postal Service will announce the winning stamp in May 2026 at the BostonP World Expo.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group