Walkers at PNC Park raise awareness of diabetes as urgency grows

PITTSBURGH — Around 700 people stepped off for the American Diabetes Association’s Step Out Walk Saturday morning at PNC Park.

Organizers say the event continues to grow every year, which is needed, as the urgency to raise awareness for diabetes also continues to grow.

Experts say diabetes is typically an invisible disease.

“I think, as a community, we have to start opening our eyes to diabetes and its complications, and the impact that it’s having on our population and our health care system,” said American Diabetes Association executive director Chelsea Musial.

Around one in two Americans are expected to have diabetes by 2050, and the hope is to stem the tide through continued education and access to health care.

