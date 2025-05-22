‘Wall that Heals’, replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial, on display in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is now on display in Shaler Township.

You can see the “Wall That Heals” at Anderson Field at Shaler Area High School over Memorial Day weekend, along with a mobile education center.

“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit to Shaler Township to allow local veterans and their family members a chance to experience The Wall,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. “Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America.”

The wall is transported in a 53-foot trailer. When it arrives, the trailer opens with the exhibit built onto its sides. It is 375 feet in length and 7.5 feet high at its tallest point.

It will be open 24 hours a day through May 26 at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

The last time the wall was in Pittsburgh was in 2019.

For more information, click here.

