Walmart affiliate applies for $7.5 million grant to demolish Monroeville Mall

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The world’s largest retailer wants to tear down the Monroeville Mall.

In February, Walmart bought the property for $34 million.

Our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times report that a Walmart affiliate applied for a $7.5 million state grant to demolish the mall.

According to the grant application, Walmart wants to make way for a new “retail, restaurant and entertainment space.”

Dallas-based Cypress Equities is spearheading the redevelopment.

Some shoppers said they’d be sad to see the mall come down.

“I would just like to know if the mall can stay, if that’s an option, or definitely shopping, keeping shopping in this area that’s centrally located. It’s just so convenient. It would be sad to lose that,” shopper Julie Burns said.

Monroeville’s mayor told our Business Times partners:

“We look forward to learning what Cypress Equities has planned for the mall’s redevelopment and very much support this grant application as a step toward getting it completed. The overall project will have a great economic impact on the entire region.”

Walmart has not commented at this time.

