Walnut Grill in Collier Township closes after 10 years

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Walnut Grill restaurant in Collier Township has shut its doors.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the location closed Tuesday after 10 years to “pave the way to bring the community a shiny, new concept.”

If you have Walnut Grill gift cards or loyalty points, they can be redeemed at other locations. If you had a future reservation at the Collier Township location, a manager will be in touch with you shortly, the post said.

“We truly appreciate your support,” the Facebook post said.

