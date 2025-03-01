Walnut Grill Fox Chapel issued consumer alert after inspector finds 11 dead mice

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A chain American restaurant’s Fox Chapel location was hit with a consumer alert after a recent inspection.

Walnut Grill Fox Chapel was issued the alert on Thursday. An inspection report posted by the Allegheny County Health Department states inspectors found 15 violations throughout the facility, including three considered as high risk for causing foodborne illness.

One of the high risk violations identified is for pest management. Inspectors say they found rodent droppings throughout the facility, including in prep areas, food storage areas, at the bar and on food contact surfaces. They also found 11 dead mice, saw a live mouse in the seating area and nesting materials in an ice machine.

Inspectors ordered the restaurant to remove all droppings and dead rodents, clean and disinfect all affected areas, increase professional pest control and seal pest entry points.

The other high risk violations observed were employees returning to work from smoking without proper handwashing, excessive grease accumulation on parts of the ventilation system, a black mold like substance on the ice machine and no way to monitor water temperature in the dish machine.

Click here for the full inspection report.

