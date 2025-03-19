Walnut Grill shutters Fox Chapel location after 16-year run, leaving three Pittsburgh spots

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — Walnut Grill has closed its doors in Fox Chapel after a 16-year run.

On Thursday, March 16, the Waterworks location of the local restaurant chain closed its doors for the last time. Although the restaurant has not commented yet to acknowledge the closure beyond a note posted to its doors, Founding and Operating Partner and Marketing Director Marc Hourvitz posted to Facebook Sunday night to commemorate the closure.

“Tonight we closed our doors at the Walnut Grill Fox Chapel for the last time,” Hourvitz wrote. “Since 2009, we participated in our community in every way we were able to. Such and outstanding group of guests, staff and neighbors. I would do it all over again.”

Hourvitz received over 150 comments expressing support. In response to a question of why the restaurant closed its doors, Hourvitz simply wrote “ran out of road.”

