Wampum man sentenced to federal prison on child sexual abuse charges

PITTSBURGH — A former resident of Wampum, Thomas Hyatt-Baney, has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for producing child sexual abuse material.

The sentence, imposed by United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand on Thursday, also includes 15 years of supervised release. Hyatt-Baney was convicted of producing videos depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced the sentencing, highlighting the role of the Pennsylvania State Police and Homeland Security Investigations in the successful prosecution.

According to information presented in court, Hyatt-Baney used his phone in June of 2023 to produce three video clips depicting the sexual exploitation of a toddler. The court also considered his responsibility for another video of the toddler and the possession of hundreds of videos and images of child sexual exploitation.

Assistant United States Attorney Carolyn J. Bloch prosecuted the case, which was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Restitution will be determined at a future hearing, as noted by the court.

