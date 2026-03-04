Want to propose at a Pittsburgh stadium? Here’s how much it will cost

PITTSBURGH — Looking for a perfect proposal at your favorite team’s arena? According to one sports betting website, that’s an option for cheap in Pittsburgh.

According to Sportsbook Review, Acrisure Stadium and PNC Park allow for video board proposals at a shockingly low cost.

It costs up to $200 to pop the question at Acrisure Stadium, which is about average for most teams. The most expensive place to get down on one knee during an NFL game is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

For lovestruck Pirates fans, a proposal at PNC Park is even more affordable. Sportsbook Review found it takes only $40 for a stadium proposal during a Pirates home game.

The Penguins don’t offer stadium proposal packages.

