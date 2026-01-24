Wanted man in possession of ghost gun when arrested in Allegheny County, police say

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Members of a Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office task force arrested a wanted man on Friday.

The McKees Rocks Police Department says Davion Thompson, who was wanted for terroristic threats, was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Upon his arrest, police say he had narcotics and a ghost gun with a full auto sear and an extended magazine.

After his arrest, Thompson had a dozen additional charges filed against him, including carrying a firearm without a license and possession with intent to deliver.

He’s now being held in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

