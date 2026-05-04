Wanted woman who previously pleaded guilty to injuring her baby arrested by sheriff’s office

PITTSBURGH — A woman with an active arrest warrant who previously pleaded guilty to injuring her own child has been arrested.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Kyla Ferguson, 29, has been wanted since April 7 after violating her parole.

That parole was part of the sentence she received after pleading guilty to injuring her child, who was two months old at the time, in March 2020. She was sentenced to 16 to 32 months in prison and five years of probation at that time.

Police in the City of Pittsburgh also had an active arrest warrant for Ferguson in relation to a shooting and stabbing incident that happened in Northview Heights in December last year.

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Detectives learned that Ferguson was staying in an apartment in Bedford Dwellings and went to that residence on Monday.

She was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

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