Warhol Museum names new Milton Fine Curator of Art

PITTSBURGH — The Andy Warhol Museum announced Monday that it will name Hannah Klemm as its new Milton Fine Curator of Art.

Klemm will be joining the Warhol in August after working as the curator of modern and contemporary art at the Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas in Austin.

“I am thrilled to join The Warhol at such an exciting moment in its history,” Klemm said. “What has always inspired me about both Warhol and the museum is a belief that art does not happen in isolation. It emerges through communities, conversations and the exchange of ideas. The museum actively cultivates these encounters, serving as a vital place for learning, dialogue and discovering the transformative power of creativity.”

Before working at the Blanton Museum of Art, Klemm served as associate curator of modern and contemporary art for the Saint Louis Art Museum and held other curatorial fellowship positions at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, The Art Institute of Chicago and the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group