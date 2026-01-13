Warm, breezy Tuesday; rain, snow moves through Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds are increasing, but it’s still warm and breezy with highs in the upper 40s. It stays mild in the evening with overnight lows in the low 40s.

The clouds and mild temperatures remain for early Wednesday morning, but a chilly rain develops from southeast to northwest.

Temperatures will begin to fall through the afternoon, mixing rain =with snow. Eventually, as it turns colder in the evening, snow showers will take over.

Wet roads will turn icy, and some snow-covered roads are possible as well through Thursday. Make sure to use caution when traveling.

The next cold snap lasts into the weekend with a chance of snow at times. Icy and slippery roads will be possible on untreated surfaces throughout this timeframe.

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group