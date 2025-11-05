Warm temperatures, gusty winds before scattered showers on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Warm temperatures and gusty winds will be in the area on Wednesday, along with a few scattered showers during the afternoon.

Gusts as high as 30-35 mph will be possible and high temperatures will peak in the low 60s.

A few isolated areas may see even higher wind gusts and the threat for damage, especially north of Pittsburgh.

Thursday will be dry, but the next system brings rain back into the area after lunch Friday, with a few showers possible early Saturday.

Sunday will also be damp with scattered showers and colder air mixing rain with snow by Monday.

