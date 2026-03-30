Warm temperatures at start of Tuesday, severe storms possible in the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — A big warm up is on the way Tuesday, but it could set up strong to severe storms across the area.

Temps will soar into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Storms will develop after lunch north of Pittsburgh and continue to slide south through the evening, bringing the threat for heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds.

Unsettled weather continues off and on through the week with several rounds of showers and storms and the threat of localized flooding by Friday.

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