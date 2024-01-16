Warming centers opening across Pittsburgh area as temperatures drop

PITTSBURGH — The bone-chilling temperatures are here.

“It’s January in the Northern Hemisphere. What are you going to do?” said Erin Belitskus of Brentwood.

Many people are bracing for the cold.

“We just bought a heated blanket,” said Riyan Russell and Elias Brancho of East Liberty.

The couple has already weather-prepped their home.

“You got to keep that facet on the drip,” Russell said.

Brancho agreed.

“Saran wrap the windows,” he said.

While others, including Berry Meyercheck, 14, are sort of embracing the sub-zero temperatures.

“It’s a bit chilly...I’m wearing shorts. I was painting and it’s kind of just like a rush,” Berry Meyercheck said.

Berry Meyercheck was out shopping with her father, Sean Meyercheck of Ross Township.

“I look like a horrible parent with my child coming out in shorts, but my son does the same thing,” Sean Meyercheck said. “We buy them pants; we buy them jogging pants and they choose to wear shorts.”

At PennDOT’s North Shore salt barn, workers were loading up trucks to try and stay on top of the snow coming this way.

Roads could be icy and treacherous in spots leaving some drivers not willing to take any chances.

“I’m choosing to walk instead of drive to my job just because I don’t really like driving in the snow,” Russell said. “I’m too anxious for all that.”

As long as temperatures stay below 20 degrees, CitiParks and the City of Pittsburgh will open six warming centers throughout the city for anyone who needs a place to warm up.

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

412-567-7290

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Six additional HAL Senior Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

CitiParks Recreation Centers are open with the following hours:

AMMON (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday: 11-3

ARLINGTON (2201 Salisbury Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

BROOKLINE (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

JEFFERSON (605 Redknap Street, 15212) Monday-Friday: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

MAGEE (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

PAULSON (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206) Monday-Friday: 12-8 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

PHILLIPS (201 Parkfield Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

WARRINGTON (329 Warrington Avenue, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

WEST PENN (450 30th Street, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

