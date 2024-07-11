Local

Warning issued to used car buyers over faulty air bags

By WPXI.com News Staff

Air bags Federal officials say three people have been killed and two seriously injured when replacement air bags malfunctioned.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out a warning to used car buyers.

Federal officials say three people have been killed and two seriously injured when replacement air bags malfunctioned.

In all five cases, the vehicles had previously been involved in a crash, and their original equipment air bags were replaced with the defective inflators that in most cases have been manufactured overseas.

If you’re considering buying a used used vehicle, NHTSA advises doing business with reputable dealerships.

This advisory does not affect owners of new vehicles

