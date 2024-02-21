Warren man charged after gun found at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Warren man is facing charges after a gun was found at Pittsburgh International airport on Tuesday.

Allegheny County police said TSA officers found the gun in a passenger’s backpack at the main security checkpoint at 3:25 p.m.

The passenger was identified as Jeremy Snell, 36.

Snell did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

He is facing one felony charge of carrying a firearm without a license.

The FBI was notified, police said.

