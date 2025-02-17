Washington Area Humane Society at full capacity and looking for adopters

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — The Washington Area Humane Society said it’s looking to find new homes for its animals as the shelter is at full capacity.

Its executive director said that in the past month, they’ve taken in around 17 puppies. Nine of them were surrendered by someone facing eviction. Six of the puppies were found in a cardboard box along Chestnut Street.

Some have already been adopted.

You can view the shelter’s available animals online or in person during viewing hours. If you are interested in viewing in person, you must submit an application first.

The shelter said all of the animals it adopts out are spay/neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, tested (Lyme, Heartworm, FIV/FELV, Giardia), microchipped and flea and tick treated.

To view the shelter’s adoptable animals, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group