Washington Christmas parade drums up interest despite recent violence downtown

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The popular Christmas parade in Washington draws large crowds to Main Street every December.

Each year, Main Street is packed with people. City leaders tell me they’re confident they have the security they need for tonight. They say the three recent shootings on Main Street were all isolated incidents and the mayor told me he believes tonight will be just as safe and successful as years past.

“The weather is great and we are going to have a wonderful parade here in Washington!” Renee Gordon said.

Renee Gordon, owner of Soup’d Up, one of downtown Washington’s newest restaurants, says she’s bringing her soup, her staff, and her family to the parade this year.

“I think it’s going to be well-attended, great night. The weather has cooperated. I feel like the city is ready. We’re going to have a wonderful, family-fun evening,” Gordon said.

But this year’s parade arrives after a recent string of gun violence in this part of town. Earlier this week, Washington and Jefferson college leaders even encouraged students to stay off North Main Street after dark.

Last weekend, a man in the middle of a mental health crisis fired multiple shots inside his apartment on Main Street. That was the third time gunfire was reported there in recent months.

Channel 11 met up with Washington’s mayor, JoJo Burgress, to ask if there would be any added security measures for the parade.

“Every time we are downtown, it’s a good time. The proper security is in place. I trust my police force with all that,” Burgess said.

Mayor JoJo Burgess told me each incident was isolated and he doesn’t believe the public was in danger.

“I’m not going to get into that narrative that it’s unsafe. There are a lot of people downtown today, having fun. It’s totally safe for them to be here. We’re just going to celebrate the season,” Burgess said.

“You can’t live in fear. You have to keep living. We just keep pushing forward. I have faith in our city, our officials, our community — and I have faith we’re going to come out and have a good time tonight,” Gordon said.

