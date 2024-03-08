Washington City Mission leaders pushing to build new women’s shelter

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — There’s a new push to build a new all-women’s shelter in Washington County.

It comes after the initial request for funds made by City Mission leaders was denied. Channel 11 has learned that may change.

Leaders are proud of their 84-year history of helping homeless people off the streets and into better situations.

“You can walk from the hospital at the top of Main, all the way down to the bottom of South Main and you will not see one homeless encampment, not one cardboard box with a homeless person living in it,” Chief Development Officer Dr. Sally Mounts said.

But right now, they only have 14 beds for women.

“It is so badly needed,” Mounts told Channel 11.

Mounts said the City Mission is turning away an average of 60 women each month.

That will soon change when they break ground on a $7 million all-women’s shelter. They’ve already raised $5 million, but last month the LSA board didn’t grant them much-needed funding from gambling revenue.

The board reviewed 94 applications and $28 million in requests.

They recommended and county commissioners approved 50 projects and granted $8.7 million in funding. Forty-four projects weren’t approved, including the $500,000 for the women’s shelter.

We sat down with state Sen. Camera Bartolotta who is on the LSA board. She said the board is likely revisiting its decision and she is a “yes” vote.

“I’m glad this is getting ironed out and we can put it behind us and look forward to this phenomenal women’s shelter that we need so desperately need,” Bartolotta said.

Mounts said she is hopeful there will be a second chance to receive the funds but plans to build with or without their help.

“If I have to knock at every single door in Washington County, I will do that, because I believe people in Washington County do care about their homeless neighbors.” Mounts said.

