$13,000 worth of jewelry stolen from 91-year-old woman’s home in Lawrence County

NEW BEAVER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a 91-year-old woman was robbed in Lawrence County.

Troopers were called to the 3400 block of State Route 18 in New Beaver Borough at around 7:00 p.m. on April 15 after the woman returned to her home and found that it had been ransacked.

Police say the drawers and cabinets of the house had been gone through and a safe in the basement had been opened.

Around $13,000 worth of gold and diamond jewelry were stolen.

State police are still looking for a suspect.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group