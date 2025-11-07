Washington County commissioners vote to cut $140K from economic development budget to avoid layoffs

WASHINGTON, Pa. — County commissioners voted Thursday to cut $140,000 from Washington County’s economic development budget, a 2-1 decision officials say is intended to help avoid layoffs as the state budget remains nearly 130 days overdue.

Commissioners Nick Sherman and Electra Janis voted for the reduction; Commissioner Larry Maggi opposed it. The funding supports a multi-year contract with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce to run county job-creation and tourism efforts.

“We haven’t had one single meeting with the Chamber or Economic Development. We don’t have a comprehensive plan — it’s been radio silence. We don’t feel there’s been a return on investment for taxpayer money,” Sherman said at the commissioners meeting.

Maggi pushed back, saying the program has delivered a strong return. “Just last year, for $140,000, we did over $33 million worth of economic development,” he said.

Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, said his organization was caught off guard by the vote and accused the two commissioners of making the decision without contacting the chamber.

“We were blindsided by Commissioners Sherman and Janis’ decision today to shut down the county’s job creation efforts. They never contacted us to discuss their decision…we only heard about it from the media,” Kotula said. “The Chamber has been partners with the County for over 26 years, benefiting our businesses and our residents with new jobs. In fact, in 2024 alone, our partnership attracted over $33.0 million in new investment to Washington County.”

Kotula said the chamber will continue operating but will “refocus its efforts,” and warned the county’s action will harm job growth.

“Commissioners Sherman and Janis’ actions today will damage our county’s job growth as Washington County will now be the only county in the region, perhaps the state, without a program to attract companies and help small businesses grow. I want to be clear, they are cancelling the county’s job creation efforts, not the chamber’s. The Chamber will continue to operate but refocus its efforts.”

Kotula also said the county provided the chamber with about $12,000 a month, which the chamber matched dollar for dollar, and that by terminating the contract, the county owes the chamber roughly $300,000 in damages. “We expect Commissioners Sherman and Janis to honor the county’s commitments,” he said.

Kotula disputed the commissioners’ contention that the chamber breached the contract because he did not serve on the LSA or SPC boards. “I served as chairman on the LSA board for nearly 20 years and the commissioners had to appoint me to the SPC board, which they refused to do so,” he said.

Several residents at the standing-room-only meeting voiced concern about other potential cuts, including services such as Washington Drug and Alcohol. County officials said they have not laid off employees but have absorbed staff reductions through attrition — roughly 30 county workers recently retired and their positions are not being refilled.

Maggi said the dispute over the cuts will likely be litigated, a move he argued could prove costly for the county.

