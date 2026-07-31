Washington County community bank plans 11th branch after KeyBank exit

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — A Washington County-based community bank continues to expand and upgrade its footprint. After breaking ground last September on a new facility in Connellsville that opened two months ago and acquiring mortgage and insurance firms in 2024 in the North Hills, cfsbank is now planning its 11th branch.

Charleroi-based cfsbank has filed an application with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities to add a branch in California, Pennsylvania. That was confirmed on July 27 by a member of the bank’s leadership team.

Danielle Maurer, csfbank’s chief operating and chief retail officer, said the community “reached out to us” because the only bank branch in the town — a KeyBank office — is closing. The location is 256 Third Street.

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