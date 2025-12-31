Washington County hit with relentless snow squalls, crews use tons of salt

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Snow squalls made for a busy day for road crews and had a serious effect on the commute.

Canonsburg got nine inches of snow along with other parts of Washington County.

Crews started working around 11 p.m. on Monday to try to keep the roads clear with each round of snow.

Canonsburg’s Borough Manager Angela Senay said it was a team effort to stay on top of the slow-moving band of lake-effect snow.

“Guys got called out last night, figured they would be here for just a few hours, and now we’re almost at 15, 16 hours,” Senay said. “They started with treatments, and then snow kept falling, so we had to start plowing.”

Nearby in North Strabane, the director of public works told us his crews are responsible for maintaining nearly 90 miles of roads, calling Tuesday’s snowfall “relentless” and “unexpected.”

Snow squalls near the intersection of Racetrack Road and Route 19 created a lack of visibility around 9:30 in the morning, causing a headache for drivers heading south.

“Weddings don’t stop for the weather,” said Tim Sullivan.

Sullivan works for Bistro To Go, a catering company that operates out of the North Side and does a lot of business in Washington County.

“We have a wedding tomorrow night up here at the Audrey, which is a wonderful facility, and we have to get there and start getting set up,” Sullivan said.

Canonsburg’s director of streets said the borough went through 125-130 tons of salt on Tuesday alone as road crews prepare for the possibility of more snow.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group