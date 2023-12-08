Washington County organization looking for volunteers to help families during Christmas

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A local organization is running out of time and volunteers to help with their Adopt a Family for Christmas program.

Blueprints, a community action agency, is helping nearly 700 kids this holiday. But for the first year, they don’t have enough sponsors --- with nearly 50 families left who haven’t been adopted.

Organizers say most of the families need extra help year-round.

“This time of year is particularly difficult for lower income families who struggle throughout the year to meet basic needs. This is a very anxiety provoking time of year,” said Jeff Fondelier, Blueprints VP of Operations.

The program is in its tenth year, but this is the first year they may not be able to fulfil all of the children’s Christmas lists.

Kids fill out their wish lists for toys and clothing, and volunteers buy, wrap and deliver the gifts along with a meal.

Seashal Belldina has been a volunteer with the organization for ten years and said her children look forward to shopping and wrapping each year.

“And then deliver it a few days before Christmas along with a meal or groceries... and really bring them a Christmas they wouldn’t have,” Belldina said.

Belldina said the thank you notes she’s received over the years are heartwarming and make it all worthwhile. She said sponsoring a family is a big endeavor and many extended families do it together, same with neighbors, coworkers and big corporations.

If you want to volunteer, email info@myblueprints.org and they will get you set up with a family right away.

