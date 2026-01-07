Washington County Sheriff’s Office receives $6K grant to enhance Project Lifesaver program

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received a $6,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to enhance its Project Lifesaver program, designed to protect individuals with dementia and other cognitive-related conditions who are prone to wandering.

The funding will support safety technology that allows caregivers to register loved ones to wear wrist or ankle transmitters. These devices emit a radio frequency signal, facilitating quick location and rescue of individuals who may become lost. Wandering is a serious risk for those with cognitive issues and the Sheriff’s Office aims to reduce search and rescue times from hours or days to mere minutes.

The Project Lifesaver program operates in partnership with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office and Project Lifesaver International, providing critical assistance to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related conditions. Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, emphasized the program’s importance, stating, “The Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver program is a valuable public safety tool for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.”

The $6,000 grant will be allocated toward training, as well as purchasing additional batteries, bands and receivers to expand the program’s reach within the community. Sheriff Anthony E. Andronas expressed gratitude for the support, saying, “We are so grateful to have this program up and running and receive continued support from the community as well as agencies like AFA.”

Families interested in enrolling in the Project Lifesaver program can do so by calling the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 724-228-6840. For additional support services, caregivers can contact the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit their website at www.alzfdn.org.

