Washington County veteran gets new roof through project that gives back to service members

A Washington County veteran has a new roof, thanks to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The initiative aims to install roof replacements for eligible veterans.

Workers were out on Monday morning at the Houston home of Navy veteran Sean Bernard.

Owens Corning provided the material and Ultimate Roofing provided the work.

Organizers said it’s the least they can do for our nation’s veterans.

“We want to give back to the communities we serve, and this is a simple way for us to do it, to try to give Sean the same peace of mind that veterans give us as they serve our country,” Joshua Allison said.

The project has provided more than 800 roofs since it started in 2016.

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