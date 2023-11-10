Washington elects 1st Black mayor

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington has elected its first Black mayor.

JoJo Burgess is adding a historic title to his resume. The longtime steel worker, veteran and activist was just elected the first Black mayor of Washington.

“All these people were there cheering for me but I was cheering for them, without them, I’m not sitting there today,” Burgess said.

Burgess and his friends and family knocked on 4000 doors over the last few months in Washington, the town where he was born and raised, by a single mom, and now will get to lead.

“It is my belief, once an election is over, whomever they represent is, you no longer belong to a party, you belong to the people, JoJo Burgess belongs to residents of the city of Washington,” Burgess said.

Last year, Burgess had the opportunity of a lifetime. He was asked by the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to attend the State of the Union address. He says the White House was one of his first calls with congratulations when he was elected mayor.

The White House staffers said to look out for another call from the white house soon. In the meantime, he’s already busy meeting his new constituents and making plans for downtown Washington. He chose a local winery for an interview with Channel 11 because he wants to see local businesses shine.

“It’s about the whole community coming together, enjoying this ride together and prospering together and if don’t do that, I fail,” Burgess said. “And I don’t fail.”

This father of four and grandfather of 10 said he’s proud of the history made, while already looking ahead to the future.

Burgess will be sworn in on Jan. 2.

