Washington police warn of scam callers impersonating officers, demanding money

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington police are warning the public after receiving multiple reports of scam callers impersonating officers.

In a social media post, police say the scammers have been targeting community members by “spoofing” the department’s phone number. That means the call may appear to be coming from the police department, when it’s not actually.

The scammers may use the name of a real Washington police officer, past or present, the department says.

Scammers then claim they have a warrant for the person’s arrest, or that they’ve missed jury duty. Victims are told to “satisfy the penalty” by making a payment through Bitcoin or another electronic method.

Washington police assure that their officers will never demand payment over the phone and will never request to be paid using Bitcoin, gift cards or wire transfer.

If you get one of these scam calls, Washington police advise you to hang up immediately, not provide any money or personal information and notify the department using a legitimate phone number.

“Please share this information with older family members, friends and neighbors, as they are often targeted by these scams,” the department’s post reads. “Your safety and peace of mind are important to us. Thank you for helping spread awareness and keeping our community informed.”

