Watch for snow-covered roads! Flakes keep falling sporadically on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Watch the secondary and side streets, as they could be snow-covered when you leave home this morning.

The good news is temperatures held close to the freezing mark overnight, making it easier to treat the roads. Steady snow is wrapping up this morning, with mainly just snow showers expected the rest of the day.

While temperatures will be several degrees above freezing today, watch as brief bursts of snow could develop (snow squalls), particularly for areas north of Pittsburgh in the afternoon. Another batch of snow moves through later tonight as a weak wave of low pressure develops along a slow-moving front. Areas east of the city could see up to an inch by Sunday morning.

At the same time, temperatures will start to fall through the 20s overnight with wind chills in the single digits to lower teens for most of Sunday. It will get even colder on Monday as an Arctic air mass settles in, bringing more snow showers.

Single-digit wind chills early Monday will drop below zero Monday night, with feels-like values as cold as -10 on Tuesday morning. Temperatures rebound briefly next Wednesday, into the mid-30s.

