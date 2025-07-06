Watchdog questions police response to Fourth of July chaos in South Side

PITTSBURGH — Video obtained by 11 Investigates shows the scene that unfolded in the South Side around 2 a.m. Saturday after Fourth of July festivities.

Multiple fireworks were set off along busy East Carson Street, with gunfire also reported in the area. Now, Pittsburgh’s Citizens Police Review Board has opened an inquiry into the events.

“What was the plan, was their plan? There should’ve been a plan,” said CPRB Director Beth Pittinger.

There are rumors that the board hopes to get to the bottom of, Pittinger said.

“There was a declaration of an unlawful assembly at the same time that potentially gas had been deployed with no warning, which was not just against civilians and the people leaving the bars, but also the other officers that were on scene,” said Pittinger.

The video shows people throwing fireworks into traffic and running in front of cars. Pittinger said the South Side area is a growing concern.

“It seems like it’s escalating this summer,” said Pittinger. “We need to intervene, and that’s of course the bureau’s responsibility to intervene, and they have to have the support necessary to do that, which means we need to get more officers out there, train them in tactics, as well as professional behavior, and be sure that we can provide a nice safe entertainment district for everybody, including those who are there to keep people safe.”

Pittinger also pointed to the police formation in the video as an alarm for change.

“That’s a police line. If we’re at that point, we have to do something else,” said Pittinger.

11 Investigates will continue to dig into this story and keep you informed.

